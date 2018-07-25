巨５―６ヤ（２５日）　ヤクルトが２位浮上

<p>\u3000\u30e4\u30af\u30eb\u30c8\u304c\uff15\u9023\u52dd\u3067\uff12\u4f4d\u306b\u6d6e\u4e0a\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff10\u2015\uff12\u306e\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u5c71\u7530\u54f2\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3068\u30d0\u30ec\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u4e26\u3076\uff12\uff13\u53f7\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff15\u70b9\u3092\u596a\u3063\u3066\u9006\u8ee2\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5de8\u4eba\u306f\u7d42\u76e4\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u4e0a\u3052\u305f\u304c\u3001\u597d\u6a5f\u3092\u751f\u304b\u305b\u305a\uff15\u9023\u6557\u3067\uff13\u4f4d\u306b\u8ee2\u843d\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>