巨５―６ヤ（２５日）　ヤクルトが２位浮上

　５回ヤクルト無死一、二塁、バレンティンが左越えに逆転３ランを放つ＝京セラドーム
　ヤクルトが５連勝で２位に浮上した。０―２の五回に山田哲の適時打とバレンティンのリーグトップに並ぶ２３号３ランなどで５点を奪って逆転した。巨人は終盤に追い上げたが、好機を生かせず５連敗で３位に転落した。

