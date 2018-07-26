ソ６―５ロ（２６日）　松田がサヨナラ打

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u304c\u30b5\u30e8\u30ca\u30e9\u52dd\u3061\u3002\uff11\u2015\uff15\u306e\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u4ee3\u6253\u897f\u7530\u306e\u9069\u6642\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u4e0a\u6797\u306e\uff11\uff15\u53f7\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304d\u3001\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u56de\u306f\uff11\u6b7b\u6e80\u5841\u3067\u677e\u7530\u304c\u4e2d\u8d8a\u3048\u306e\u6c7a\u52dd\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u6291\u3048\u306e\u5185\u304c\uff14\u5931\u70b9\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u6551\u63f4\u9663\u304c\u8aa4\u7b97\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>