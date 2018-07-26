ソ６―５ロ（２６日）　松田がサヨナラ打

　１０回ソフトバンク１死満塁、松田が中越えにサヨナラ打を放つ＝ヤフオクドーム
　ソフトバンクがサヨナラ勝ち。１―５の九回に代打西田の適時二塁打と上林の１５号３ランで追い付き、延長十回は１死満塁で松田が中越えの決勝打を放った。ロッテは抑えの内が４失点するなど救援陣が誤算だった。

