ソ１―７楽（２８日）　楽天が４連勝

　ソフトバンクに完投勝利し、捕手嶋（右）と喜ぶ楽天・岸＝ヤフオクドーム
　楽天が４連勝した。一回に田中の先頭打者本塁打、銀次とアマダーの適時打で３点を先制。二、四回は島内の適時打、七回はアマダーの２０号ソロで加点した。岸は１失点で完投し、８連勝で９勝目。ソフトバンクは４月以来の借金１。

