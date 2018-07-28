ソ１―７楽（２８日）　楽天が４連勝

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u304c\uff14\u9023\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u7530\u4e2d\u306e\u5148\u982d\u6253\u8005\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3001\u9280\u6b21\u3068\u30a2\u30de\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u5236\u3002\u4e8c\u3001\u56db\u56de\u306f\u5cf6\u5185\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3001\u4e03\u56de\u306f\u30a2\u30de\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\uff12\uff10\u53f7\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5cb8\u306f\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3067\u5b8c\u6295\u3057\u3001\uff18\u9023\u52dd\u3067\uff19\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\uff14\u6708\u4ee5\u6765\u306e\u501f\u91d1\uff11\u3002<\/p>