オ４―６楽（３１日）　楽天が八回に逆転

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff14\u306e\u516b\u56de\u306b\u8302\u6728\u306e\u53f3\u524d\u6253\u3067\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u8fd4\u3057\u3001\u62bc\u3057\u51fa\u3057\u6b7b\u7403\u3067\u540c\u70b9\u3002\u9280\u6b21\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5247\u672c\u306f\uff16\u56de\uff14\u5931\u70b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u6551\u63f4\u9663\u304c\u8e0f\u3093\u5f35\u308a\uff12\u756a\u624b\u306e\u5b8b\u5bb6\u8c6a\u304c\uff13\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u30cf\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u304c\uff11\uff13\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u5409\u7530\u4e00\u304c\u8aa4\u7b97\u3002<\/p>