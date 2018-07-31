オ４―６楽（３１日）　楽天が八回に逆転

　８回楽天無死満塁、銀次が右翼線に２点二塁打を放つ＝京セラドーム
　楽天は２―４の八回に茂木の右前打で１点を返し、押し出し死球で同点。銀次の２点二塁打で勝ち越した。則本は６回４失点だったが、救援陣が踏ん張り２番手の宋家豪が３勝目、ハーマンが１３セーブ目。オリックスは吉田一が誤算。

