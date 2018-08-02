西１０―２ソ（２日）　西武の今井が２勝目

　ソフトバンク戦に先発した西武・今井＝メットライフドーム
ソフトバンク戦に先発した西武・今井＝メットライフドーム
　西武が快勝。今井が速球を軸に攻め、７回２失点で２勝目を挙げた。打線は１点を追う二回に外崎の１３号２ランと中村の１２号ソロなど打者一巡の猛攻で７点を奪った。ソフトバンクは石川が甘い球を打たれ、二回途中７失点と崩れた。

