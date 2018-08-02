西１０―２ソ（２日）　西武の今井が２勝目

<p>\u3000\u897f\u6b66\u304c\u5feb\u52dd\u3002\u4eca\u4e95\u304c\u901f\u7403\u3092\u8ef8\u306b\u653b\u3081\u3001\uff17\u56de\uff12\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff12\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u6253\u7dda\u306f\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u8ffd\u3046\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u5916\u5d0e\u306e\uff11\uff13\u53f7\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3068\u4e2d\u6751\u306e\uff11\uff12\u53f7\u30bd\u30ed\u306a\u3069\u6253\u8005\u4e00\u5de1\u306e\u731b\u653b\u3067\uff17\u70b9\u3092\u596a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u77f3\u5ddd\u304c\u7518\u3044\u7403\u3092\u6253\u305f\u308c\u3001\u4e8c\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\uff17\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u5d29\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>