ソ２―３オ（４日）　オリックス連敗４で止める

　１２回オリックス１死一、三塁、武田が決勝の中犠飛を放つ＝ヤフオクドーム
　オリックスが連敗を４で止めた。２―２の延長十二回に１死一、三塁とし、武田の中犠飛で勝ち越した。５番手岩本が今季初勝利、比嘉がプロ初セーブ。ソフトバンクは十回に長谷川勇の適時二塁打で追い付いたが、救援陣が力尽きた。

