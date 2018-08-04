ソ２―３オ（４日）　オリックス連敗４で止める

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff14\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\uff12\u2015\uff12\u306e\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\uff11\u6b7b\u4e00\u3001\u4e09\u5841\u3068\u3057\u3001\u6b66\u7530\u306e\u4e2d\u72a0\u98db\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff15\u756a\u624b\u5ca9\u672c\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u521d\u52dd\u5229\u3001\u6bd4\u5609\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u5341\u56de\u306b\u9577\u8c37\u5ddd\u52c7\u306e\u9069\u6642\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u6551\u63f4\u9663\u304c\u529b\u5c3d\u304d\u305f\u3002<\/p>