楽０―３ロ（４日）　ロッテが３位浮上

<p>\u3000\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u304c\u52dd\u7387\u3092\uff15\u5272\u306b\u623b\u3057\u3001\uff13\u4f4d\u306b\u6d6e\u4e0a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u56db\u56de\u306b\u4e95\u4e0a\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3057\u3001\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u85e4\u5ca1\u306e\uff15\u53f7\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30dc\u30eb\u30b7\u30f3\u30ac\u30fc\u306f\uff18\u56de\uff12\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u306e\u597d\u6295\u3067\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u52dd\u3061\u661f\u3092\uff11\uff13\u306b\u4f38\u3070\u3057\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u632f\u308b\u308f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>