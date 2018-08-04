楽０―３ロ（４日）　ロッテが３位浮上

　８回無失点で１３勝目を挙げたロッテのボルシンガー＝楽天生命パーク
　ロッテが勝率を５割に戻し、３位に浮上した。四回に井上の適時打で先制し、五回に藤岡の５号２ランで加点した。ボルシンガーは８回２安打無失点の好投で、リーグトップの勝ち星を１３に伸ばした。楽天は打線が振るわなかった。

