Ｄ５―６広（５日）　広島が競り勝つ

<p>\u3000\u5e83\u5cf6\u304c\u7af6\u308a\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff15\u2015\uff13\u306e\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u4e2d\u5d0e\u304c\u5d29\u308c\u3066\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304b\u308c\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u56de\u306b\u897f\u5ddd\u306e\u4e8c\u30b4\u30ed\u306e\u9593\u306b\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6700\u5f8c\u3092\u7de0\u3081\u305f\u9ad8\u6a4b\u6a39\u304c\uff13\u5e74\u76ee\u3067\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u306f\uff12\u5ea6\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\u3042\u3068\u4e00\u672c\u304c\u51fa\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>