Ｄ５―６広（５日）　広島が競り勝つ

　１０回広島１死一、三塁、代打西川が勝ち越しとなる二ゴロを放つ＝横浜
　広島が競り勝った。５―３の九回に中崎が崩れて追い付かれたが、延長十回に西川の二ゴロの間に１点を勝ち越した。最後を締めた高橋樹が３年目でプロ初セーブを挙げた。ＤｅＮＡは２度追い付いたが、あと一本が出なかった。

