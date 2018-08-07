ヤ１―４Ｄ（７日）　ＤｅＮＡが５位浮上

　４回ＤｅＮＡ無死二塁、ソトが左越えに先制２ランを放つ＝神宮
　ＤｅＮＡが５位に浮上した。四回にソトの１７号２ランで先制し、七回にロペス、筒香の連続適時打で２点を加えた。平良が５回４安打無失点で５月１７日以来の２勝目。山崎が２２セーブ目。ヤクルトは打線がつながりに欠け、３連敗。

