ヤ１―４Ｄ（７日）　ＤｅＮＡが５位浮上

<p>\u3000\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u304c\uff15\u4f4d\u306b\u6d6e\u4e0a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u56db\u56de\u306b\u30bd\u30c8\u306e\uff11\uff17\u53f7\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3057\u3001\u4e03\u56de\u306b\u30ed\u30da\u30b9\u3001\u7b52\u9999\u306e\u9023\u7d9a\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u5e73\u826f\u304c\uff15\u56de\uff14\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u6708\uff11\uff17\u65e5\u4ee5\u6765\u306e\uff12\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u5c71\u5d0e\u304c\uff12\uff12\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3002\u30e4\u30af\u30eb\u30c8\u306f\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u306b\u6b20\u3051\u3001\uff13\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>