日２―２楽（７日）　両チームとも決め手欠く

　９回日本ハム１死三塁、中島が右前に適時打を放つ＝札幌ドーム
　両チームとも決め手に欠いた。日本ハムは１点をリードされた九回に中島が同点打を放ち、延長に持ち込んだが、十二回のサヨナラ機は生かせなかった。楽天は九回に暴投で１点をもらいながら抑えのハーマンが踏ん張れなかった。

