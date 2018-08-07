日２―２楽（７日）　両チームとも決め手欠く

<p>\u3000\u4e21\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3082\u6c7a\u3081\u624b\u306b\u6b20\u3044\u305f\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u306f\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u4e2d\u5cf6\u304c\u540c\u70b9\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\u5ef6\u9577\u306b\u6301\u3061\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u304c\u3001\u5341\u4e8c\u56de\u306e\u30b5\u30e8\u30ca\u30e9\u6a5f\u306f\u751f\u304b\u305b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u66b4\u6295\u3067\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u3082\u3089\u3044\u306a\u304c\u3089\u6291\u3048\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u304c\u8e0f\u3093\u5f35\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>