日２―１楽（８日）　日本ハムが逃げ切り

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u304c\u9003\u3052\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u897f\u5ddd\u306e\u5148\u982d\u6253\u8005\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u30a2\u30eb\u30b7\u30a2\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u5236\u3002\u6751\u7530\u304c\u516d\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u6708\u4ee5\u6765\u306e\uff14\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u306f\uff14\u6295\u624b\u306e\u7d99\u6295\u3067\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u5b88\u3063\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\uff13\u4f75\u6bba\u3092\u55ab\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u518d\u4e09\u306e\u597d\u6a5f\u3092\u751f\u304b\u305b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>