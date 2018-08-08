日２―１楽（８日）　日本ハムが逃げ切り

楽天戦に先発した日本ハム・村田＝札幌ドーム
　日本ハムが逃げ切った。一回に西川の先頭打者本塁打とアルシアの適時打で２点を先制。村田が六回途中１失点で５月以来の４勝目。その後は４投手の継投でリードを守った。楽天は３併殺を喫するなど再三の好機を生かせなかった。

