巨３―１神（８日）　巨人の阿部が先制３ラン

　１回巨人２死二、三塁、阿部が右越えに先制３ランを放つ＝東京ドーム
　巨人が快勝した。一回２死二、三塁で阿部が３ランを放って先制。吉川光が６回３安打無失点で５勝目を挙げた。阪神は才木が６回３失点と試合をつくったが、打線が九回に１点を返すのが精いっぱいで連勝が３で止まった。

