巨３―１神（８日）　巨人の阿部が先制３ラン

<p>\u3000\u5de8\u4eba\u304c\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u4e8c\u3001\u4e09\u5841\u3067\u963f\u90e8\u304c\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u653e\u3063\u3066\u5148\u5236\u3002\u5409\u5ddd\u5149\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff13\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u962a\u795e\u306f\u624d\u6728\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff13\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u8a66\u5408\u3092\u3064\u304f\u3063\u305f\u304c\u3001\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u8fd4\u3059\u306e\u304c\u7cbe\u3044\u3063\u3071\u3044\u3067\u9023\u52dd\u304c\uff13\u3067\u6b62\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>