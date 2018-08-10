Ｄ１―３神（１０日）　阪神が３位に浮上

<p>\u3000\u962a\u795e\u304c\uff13\u4f4d\u306b\u6d6e\u4e0a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30f3\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\uff17\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u7c98\u3063\u3066\uff11\uff11\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3001\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u6226\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\uff16\u6226\uff16\u52dd\u3002\u4fca\u4ecb\u306e\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3057\u305f\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u306f\u53f3\u524d\u6253\u3067\u8ffd\u52a0\u70b9\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u4e09\u56de\u306f\u798f\u7559\u304c\uff11\uff10\u53f7\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3002\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u306f\u4e00\u6628\u5e74\uff15\u6708\u4ee5\u6765\u306e\uff12\u6841\u501f\u91d1\u3002<\/p>