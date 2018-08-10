Ｄ１―３神（１０日）　阪神が３位に浮上

　ＤｅＮＡ戦に先発した阪神・メッセンジャー＝横浜
　阪神が３位に浮上した。メッセンジャーは７回無失点と粘って１１勝目を挙げ、ＤｅＮＡ戦は今季６戦６勝。俊介の二塁打で先制した二回には右前打で追加点を挙げた。三回は福留が１０号ソロで加点。ＤｅＮＡは一昨年５月以来の２桁借金。

