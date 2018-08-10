ソ５―０日（１０日）　千賀が８勝目

　日本ハム戦に先発したソフトバンク・千賀＝ヤフオクドーム
　ソフトバンクが勝率５割に復帰した。一回にデスパイネの２４号２ランで先制。五回は中村晃が右前に２点打を放ち、八回にも代打の長谷川勇の右前打で加点した。千賀は八回途中無失点で８勝目。日本ハムは２試合連続の零敗。

