ソ５―０日（１０日）　千賀が８勝目

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u304c\u52dd\u7387\uff15\u5272\u306b\u5fa9\u5e30\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u30c7\u30b9\u30d1\u30a4\u30cd\u306e\uff12\uff14\u53f7\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3002\u4e94\u56de\u306f\u4e2d\u6751\u6643\u304c\u53f3\u524d\u306b\uff12\u70b9\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\u516b\u56de\u306b\u3082\u4ee3\u6253\u306e\u9577\u8c37\u5ddd\u52c7\u306e\u53f3\u524d\u6253\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5343\u8cc0\u306f\u516b\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff18\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u306f\uff12\u8a66\u5408\u9023\u7d9a\u306e\u96f6\u6557\u3002<\/p>