オ６―３ロ（１１日）　オリックスが３連勝

　オリックスが逆転で３連勝を飾った。２―３の八回、安達の逆転の３点三塁打と続く武田の左前適時打で４点を奪った。山田が七回１死二塁から１回２／３を投げて無失点で２年ぶりの白星を挙げた。ロッテは４連敗を喫した。

