オ６―３ロ（１１日）　オリックスが３連勝

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u9006\u8ee2\u3067\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u3092\u98fe\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff12\u2015\uff13\u306e\u516b\u56de\u3001\u5b89\u9054\u306e\u9006\u8ee2\u306e\uff13\u70b9\u4e09\u5841\u6253\u3068\u7d9a\u304f\u6b66\u7530\u306e\u5de6\u524d\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff14\u70b9\u3092\u596a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5c71\u7530\u304c\u4e03\u56de\uff11\u6b7b\u4e8c\u5841\u304b\u3089\uff11\u56de\uff12\uff0f\uff13\u3092\u6295\u3052\u3066\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff12\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u767d\u661f\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\uff14\u9023\u6557\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>