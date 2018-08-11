広２―２巨（１１日）　巨人が九回に追い付く

　巨人が九回２死無走者で陽岱鋼の７号ソロで追い付き、引き分けに持ち込んだ。延長では両チームとも好機を生かせなかった。広島は大瀬良が八回途中まで３安打１失点と好投していただけに、抑えの中崎が誤算だった。

