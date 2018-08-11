広２―２巨（１１日）　巨人が九回に追い付く

<p>\u3000\u5de8\u4eba\u304c\u4e5d\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u7121\u8d70\u8005\u3067\u967d\u5cb1\u92fc\u306e\uff17\u53f7\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304d\u3001\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u306b\u6301\u3061\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u3002\u5ef6\u9577\u3067\u306f\u4e21\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3082\u597d\u6a5f\u3092\u751f\u304b\u305b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u5e83\u5cf6\u306f\u5927\u702c\u826f\u304c\u516b\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\u307e\u3067\uff13\u5b89\u6253\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u597d\u6295\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u3051\u306b\u3001\u6291\u3048\u306e\u4e2d\u5d0e\u304c\u8aa4\u7b97\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>