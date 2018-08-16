ソ２―３楽（１６日）　楽天が接戦を制す

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u304c\u63a5\u6226\u3092\u5236\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff11\u2015\uff12\u306e\u516d\u56de\u306b\u9280\u6b21\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3001\u4eca\u6c5f\u306e\u72a0\u98db\u3067\u9006\u8ee2\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5148\u767a\u306e\u85e4\u5e73\u306f\uff17\u56de\uff11\uff0f\uff13\u3092\u6295\u3052\u3001\uff16\u5b89\u6253\uff12\u5931\u70b9\uff08\u81ea\u8cac\u70b9\uff11\uff09\u3067\uff13\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u306f\uff13\u6295\u624b\u306e\u7d99\u6295\u3067\uff11\u70b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u5b88\u308a\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u9023\u52dd\u304c\uff13\u3067\u6b62\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>