ソ２―３楽（１６日）　楽天が接戦を制す

　６回楽天１死満塁、今江が右邪犠飛を放つ＝ヤフオクドーム
　楽天が接戦を制した。１―２の六回に銀次の適時打、今江の犠飛で逆転した。先発の藤平は７回１／３を投げ、６安打２失点（自責点１）で３勝目。その後は３投手の継投で１点リードを守り切った。ソフトバンクは連勝が３で止まった。

