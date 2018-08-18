楽３―２ロ（１８日）　楽天が八回に勝ち越し

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u306f\uff12\u2015\uff12\u306e\u516b\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u4e8c\u5841\u3067\u67a1\u7530\u304c\u53f3\u524d\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8fd4\u7403\u304c\u4e71\u308c\u308b\u9593\u306b\u4e09\u5841\u3067\u6b62\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u7530\u4e2d\u304c\u751f\u9084\u3057\u305f\u3002\u65b0\u4eba\u306e\u8fd1\u85e4\u304c\u5207\u308c\u306e\u3042\u308b\u7403\u3067\uff16\u56de\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u8a66\u5408\u3092\u3064\u304f\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u516b\u56de\u306e\u653b\u5b88\u3067\u307e\u305a\u3044\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u304c\u51fa\u3066\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u3092\u9003\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>