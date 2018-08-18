楽３―２ロ（１８日）　楽天が八回に勝ち越し

　８回楽天２死二塁、枡田の右前打で、本塁への返球がそれる間に二走田中が勝ち越しの生還。捕手田村＝楽天生命パーク
　楽天は２―２の八回２死二塁で枡田が右前打を放ち、その返球が乱れる間に三塁で止まっていた田中が生還した。新人の近藤が切れのある球で６回１失点と試合をつくった。ロッテは八回の攻守でまずいプレーが出て３連勝を逃した。

