ロ１―３オ（２４日）　代打中島が逆転の２点打

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u9006\u8ee2\u52dd\u3061\u3002\uff10\u2015\uff11\u306e\u516b\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u4e8c\u3001\u4e09\u5841\u304b\u3089\u4ee3\u6253\u4e2d\u5cf6\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u53f3\u524d\u6253\u3068\u5931\u7b56\u3067\u8a08\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u596a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30c7\u30a3\u30af\u30bd\u30f3\u304c\uff17\u56de\uff11\u5b89\u6253\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff14\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u5897\u4e95\u306f\uff13\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\uff13\uff10\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u5230\u9054\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u597d\u6295\u306e\u4e8c\u6728\u3092\u653b\u5b88\u3067\u63f4\u8b77\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\uff13\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>