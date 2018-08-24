ロ１―３オ（２４日）　代打中島が逆転の２点打

　８回オリックス２死二、三塁、代打中島が右前に逆転の２点打を放つ＝ＺＯＺＯマリン
　オリックスが逆転勝ち。０―１の八回２死二、三塁から代打中島の２点右前打と失策で計３点を奪った。ディクソンが７回１安打１失点で４勝目、増井は３年ぶりの３０セーブ到達。ロッテは好投の二木を攻守で援護できず、３連敗。

