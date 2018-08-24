広３―５中（２４日）　中日が逃げ切る

　広島戦に先発した中日・笠原＝マツダ
広島戦に先発した中日・笠原＝マツダ
　中日が逃げ切った。三回にアルモンテが勝ち越し打を放ち、高橋も２点適時打で続いた。八回は松井雅のスクイズで加点。笠原が６回２失点で３勝目、佐藤はプロ初セーブ。野村が６回４失点だった広島は優勝マジックが２３に減った。

