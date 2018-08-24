広３―５中（２４日）　中日が逃げ切る

<p>\u3000\u4e2d\u65e5\u304c\u9003\u3052\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4e09\u56de\u306b\u30a2\u30eb\u30e2\u30f3\u30c6\u304c\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\u9ad8\u6a4b\u3082\uff12\u70b9\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u7d9a\u3044\u305f\u3002\u516b\u56de\u306f\u677e\u4e95\u96c5\u306e\u30b9\u30af\u30a4\u30ba\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3002\u7b20\u539f\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff12\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff13\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u4f50\u85e4\u306f\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u3002\u91ce\u6751\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff14\u5931\u70b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u5e83\u5cf6\u306f\u512a\u52dd\u30de\u30b8\u30c3\u30af\u304c\uff12\uff13\u306b\u6e1b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>