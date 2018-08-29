ソ７―０ロ（２９日）　石川が１１勝目

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\u516d\u56de\u306b\u4ee3\u6253\u306e\u660e\u77f3\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u4e0a\u6797\u306e\u30b9\u30af\u30a4\u30ba\u306a\u3069\u3067\u4e00\u6319\uff15\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u884c\u3057\u3001\u516b\u56de\u306b\u4e0a\u6797\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff14\u6295\u624b\u3067\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u30ea\u30ec\u30fc\u3057\u3001\u516d\u56de\u304b\u3089\uff12\u56de\u3092\u6291\u3048\u305f\u77f3\u5ddd\u304c\uff11\uff11\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\uff12\u5b89\u6253\u3067\u96f6\u6557\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>