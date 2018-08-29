ソ７―０ロ（２９日）　石川が１１勝目

　２番手で登板し、２回を無失点で１１勝目を挙げたソフトバンク・石川＝ヤフオクドーム
　ソフトバンクは六回に代打の明石の２点二塁打と上林のスクイズなどで一挙５点を先行し、八回に上林の２点適時打で加点した。４投手で無失点リレーし、六回から２回を抑えた石川が１１勝目を挙げた。ロッテは２安打で零敗を喫した。

