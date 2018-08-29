西５―４楽（２９日）　西武が逆転サヨナラ

　９回、サヨナラ打を放ち、源田（左）、森（中央）と喜ぶ西武・山川＝大宮公園
　西武が逆転サヨナラ勝ちを収めた。２―４の九回、秋山の２点適時打で追い付き、なおも２死二塁で山川が右越えに適時打を放って試合を決めた。伊藤が１回無失点で２試合連続で白星を挙げた。楽天は抑えのハーマンが誤算で５連敗。

