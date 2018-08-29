西５―４楽（２９日）　西武が逆転サヨナラ

<p>\u3000\u897f\u6b66\u304c\u9006\u8ee2\u30b5\u30e8\u30ca\u30e9\u52dd\u3061\u3092\u53ce\u3081\u305f\u3002\uff12\u2015\uff14\u306e\u4e5d\u56de\u3001\u79cb\u5c71\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304d\u3001\u306a\u304a\u3082\uff12\u6b7b\u4e8c\u5841\u3067\u5c71\u5ddd\u304c\u53f3\u8d8a\u3048\u306b\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3063\u3066\u8a66\u5408\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002\u4f0a\u85e4\u304c\uff11\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff12\u8a66\u5408\u9023\u7d9a\u3067\u767d\u661f\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\u6291\u3048\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u304c\u8aa4\u7b97\u3067\uff15\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>