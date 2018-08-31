オ０―１西（３１日）　菊池が１０勝目

　西武が競り勝ち３連勝を飾った。五回に炭谷の適時打で１点を奪った。菊池が７回５安打無失点で３年連続の１０勝目。マーティン、ヒースとつなぎ１点差を守り切った。オリックスは自力でのクライマックスシリーズ進出が消えた。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]