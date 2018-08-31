オ０―１西（３１日）　菊池が１０勝目

<p>\u3000\u897f\u6b66\u304c\u7af6\u308a\u52dd\u3061\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u3092\u98fe\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u70ad\u8c37\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u596a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u83ca\u6c60\u304c\uff17\u56de\uff15\u5b89\u6253\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff13\u5e74\u9023\u7d9a\u306e\uff11\uff10\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u30de\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u3001\u30d2\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u3064\u306a\u304e\uff11\u70b9\u5dee\u3092\u5b88\u308a\u5207\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\u81ea\u529b\u3067\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u9032\u51fa\u304c\u6d88\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>