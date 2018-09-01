巨人の長野、登録外れる　背筋痛で

　巨人の長野が３１日、背筋痛のため出場選手登録を外れた。３０日の広島戦（東京ドーム）の八回に安打を放った後、九回の守備から退いていた。今季は１０４試合に出場して打率２割９分、１１本塁打、４６打点。

