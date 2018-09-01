巨人の長野、登録外れる　背筋痛で

<p>\u3000\u5de8\u4eba\u306e\u9577\u91ce\u304c\uff13\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u80cc\u7b4b\u75db\u306e\u305f\u3081\u51fa\u5834\u9078\u624b\u767b\u9332\u3092\u5916\u308c\u305f\u3002\uff13\uff10\u65e5\u306e\u5e83\u5cf6\u6226\uff08\u6771\u4eac\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\uff09\u306e\u516b\u56de\u306b\u5b89\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3063\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u4e5d\u56de\u306e\u5b88\u5099\u304b\u3089\u9000\u3044\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3002\u4eca\u5b63\u306f\uff11\uff10\uff14\u8a66\u5408\u306b\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3066\u6253\u7387\uff12\u5272\uff19\u5206\u3001\uff11\uff11\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3001\uff14\uff16\u6253\u70b9\u3002<\/p>