広３―１３神（６日）　阪神が今季最多２０安打

<p>\u3000\u962a\u795e\u304c\u4eca\u5b63\u6700\u591a\uff12\uff10\u5b89\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\uff12\u6226\u9023\u7d9a\uff12\u6841\u306e\uff11\uff13\u5f97\u70b9\u3068\u5927\u52dd\u3002\uff11\u2015\uff10\u306e\u4e94\u56de\u306b\uff17\u5b89\u6253\u3092\u96c6\u3081\u3066\uff15\u70b9\u3092\u596a\u3044\u3001\u516d\u56de\u306f\u798f\u7559\u3068\u967d\u5ddd\u306e\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3002\u516b\u56de\u306b\u306f\u4ee3\u6253\u539f\u53e3\u304c\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3092\u653e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u624d\u6728\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u5e83\u5cf6\u306f\u6295\u624b\u9663\u304c\u7dcf\u5d29\u308c\u3002<\/p>