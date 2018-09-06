広３―１３神（６日）　阪神が今季最多２０安打

　阪神が今季最多２０安打を放ち、２戦連続２桁の１３得点と大勝。１―０の五回に７安打を集めて５点を奪い、六回は福留と陽川の本塁打で３点。八回には代打原口が３ランを放った。才木が６回１失点で５勝目。広島は投手陣が総崩れ。

