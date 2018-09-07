オリックス杉本が左手手術

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u6749\u672c\u304c\u5927\u962a\u5e02\u5185\u306e\u75c5\u9662\u3067\u5de6\u624b\u306e\u624b\u8853\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff12\u65e5\u306e\u897f\u6b66\u6226\u3067\u6295\u7403\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u5de6\u7b2c\uff15\u4e2d\u624b\u9aa8\u3092\u9aa8\u6298\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u300c\u9aa8\u63a5\u5408\u8853\u300d\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u3002\u30b9\u30a4\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306b\u7d04\uff13\u30ab\u6708\u304b\u304b\u308b\u898b\u901a\u3057\u3002<\/p>