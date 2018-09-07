オリックス杉本が左手手術

　オリックスは６日、杉本が大阪市内の病院で左手の手術を受けたと発表した。２日の西武戦で投球を受けて左第５中手骨を骨折しており、「骨接合術」が行われた。スイングができるまでに約３カ月かかる見通し。

