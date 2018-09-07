ソ１―３オ（７日）　山足が逆転３ラン

　３回オリックス１死二、三塁、山足が左越えに３ランを放つ＝ヤフオクドーム
３回オリックス１死二、三塁、山足が左越えに３ランを放つ＝ヤフオクドーム
写真を見る

　オリックスは０―１の三回１死二、三塁から、山足のプロ初本塁打となる３ランで逆転した。ローチが７回１失点で２勝目、増井が３１セーブ目を挙げた。ソフトバンクは打線がわずか５安打とつながらず、千賀は一発に泣き５敗目。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]