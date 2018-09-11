広４―５Ｄ（１１日）　ＤｅＮＡが競り勝つ

　７回ＤｅＮＡ２死二、三塁、ロペスが左翼線に２点二塁打を放つ＝マツダ
　ＤｅＮＡが競り勝った。二回に細川が先制打を放ち、四回はソトが３０号２ラン。３―１の七回はロペスが２点二塁打を放った。６回１失点の浜口が３勝目。ジョンソンが粘れなかった広島は終盤の反撃も及ばず、３季ぶりの６連敗。

