広４―５Ｄ（１１日）　ＤｅＮＡが競り勝つ

<p>\u3000\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u304c\u7af6\u308a\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u7d30\u5ddd\u304c\u5148\u5236\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\u56db\u56de\u306f\u30bd\u30c8\u304c\uff13\uff10\u53f7\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3002\uff13\u2015\uff11\u306e\u4e03\u56de\u306f\u30ed\u30da\u30b9\u304c\uff12\u70b9\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff16\u56de\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u306e\u6d5c\u53e3\u304c\uff13\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30bd\u30f3\u304c\u7c98\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u5e83\u5cf6\u306f\u7d42\u76e4\u306e\u53cd\u6483\u3082\u53ca\u3070\u305a\u3001\uff13\u5b63\u3076\u308a\u306e\uff16\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>