オ７―０西（１２日）　東明が２年ぶり白星

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u6bce\u56de\u306e\uff11\uff16\u5b89\u6253\u3067\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u3066\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff13\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\u56db\u56de\u306b\u82e5\u6708\u306e\u9069\u6642\u4e09\u5841\u6253\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3002\u4e94\u56de\u306f\u30ed\u30e1\u30ed\u3068\u5409\u7530\u6b63\u306e\uff12\u8005\u9023\u7d9a\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6771\u660e\u304c\uff15\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff12\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u767d\u661f\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u897f\u6b66\u306f\u5e8f\u76e4\u306e\u9038\u6a5f\u304c\u97ff\u3044\u305f\u3002<\/p>