オ７―０西（１２日）　東明が２年ぶり白星

　西武戦に先発したオリックス・東明＝ほっともっと神戸
　オリックスが毎回の１６安打で快勝して連敗を３で止めた。四回に若月の適時三塁打で先制。五回はロメロと吉田正の２者連続ソロで加点した。東明が５回無失点で２年ぶりの白星を挙げた。西武は序盤の逸機が響いた。

