神０―４ヤ（１４日）　ヤクルトの原が投打で活躍

　６回ヤクルト２死一、二塁、原が左前に適時打を放つ＝甲子園
　ヤクルトが１分けを挟んで３連勝。原が切れのある球を内外角に投げ分け、８回を被安打２の無失点で５勝目を挙げた。打っては１―０の六回にタイムリー。この回は青木が中前打で２点加えた。投打で完敗の阪神はこのカード５連敗。

