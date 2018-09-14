神０―４ヤ（１４日）　ヤクルトの原が投打で活躍

<p>\u3000\u30e4\u30af\u30eb\u30c8\u304c\uff11\u5206\u3051\u3092\u631f\u3093\u3067\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u3002\u539f\u304c\u5207\u308c\u306e\u3042\u308b\u7403\u3092\u5185\u5916\u89d2\u306b\u6295\u3052\u5206\u3051\u3001\uff18\u56de\u3092\u88ab\u5b89\u6253\uff12\u306e\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u6253\u3063\u3066\u306f\uff11\u2015\uff10\u306e\u516d\u56de\u306b\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u30ea\u30fc\u3002\u3053\u306e\u56de\u306f\u9752\u6728\u304c\u4e2d\u524d\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u6295\u6253\u3067\u5b8c\u6557\u306e\u962a\u795e\u306f\u3053\u306e\u30ab\u30fc\u30c9\uff15\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>