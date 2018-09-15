広５―７中（１５日）　平田が勝ち越し弾

<p>\u3000\u4e2d\u65e5\u304c\u7af6\u308a\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff15\u70b9\u5148\u53d6\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304b\u308c\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u306e\u4e03\u56de\u3001\u5148\u5236\u6253\u306e\u5e73\u7530\u304c\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u30bd\u30ed\u3092\u5de6\u4e2d\u9593\u306b\u904b\u3093\u3060\u3002\u4e5d\u56de\u306f\uff12\u6b7b\u304b\u3089\u52a0\u70b9\u3002\u7b20\u539f\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff15\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u9023\u52dd\u3002\u5e83\u5cf6\u306f\u5927\u702c\u826f\u304c\uff16\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u5d29\u308c\u3001\u6253\u7dda\u306e\u596e\u8d77\u3092\u3075\u3044\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>