広５―７中（１５日）　平田が勝ち越し弾

　７回中日２死、平田が左中間に勝ち越しソロを放つ＝マツダ
　中日が競り勝った。５点先取しながら追い付かれた直後の七回、先制打の平田が勝ち越しソロを左中間に運んだ。九回は２死から加点。笠原が６回５失点で５連勝。広島は大瀬良が６失点と崩れ、打線の奮起をふいにした。

