ロ３―１０楽（１５日）　楽天、４連敗で止める

　６回３失点で８勝目を挙げた楽天・則本＝ＺＯＺＯマリン
６回３失点で８勝目を挙げた楽天・則本＝ＺＯＺＯマリン
写真を見る

　楽天が先発全員の１９安打の猛攻で連敗を４で止めた。一回に田中、島内のソロで２点を先制。二回にオコエの２点適時打などで３点を奪い、その後も着実に加点した。則本が６回３失点で８勝目。ロッテは今季ワーストの借金１０。

