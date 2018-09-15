ロ３―１０楽（１５日）　楽天、４連敗で止める

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u304c\u5148\u767a\u5168\u54e1\u306e\uff11\uff19\u5b89\u6253\u306e\u731b\u653b\u3067\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff14\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u7530\u4e2d\u3001\u5cf6\u5185\u306e\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u5236\u3002\u4e8c\u56de\u306b\u30aa\u30b3\u30a8\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u9069\u6642\u6253\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u596a\u3044\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3082\u7740\u5b9f\u306b\u52a0\u70b9\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5247\u672c\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff13\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff18\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u30ef\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u501f\u91d1\uff11\uff10\u3002<\/p>