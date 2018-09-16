ロ１―３楽（１６日）　楽天が逆転勝ち

　４回楽天２死一塁、内田が左越えに勝ち越し２ランを放つ＝ＺＯＺＯマリン
　楽天は０―１の四回に銀次の犠飛で追い付き、内田の７号２ランで勝ち越した。岸が７回１失点で１１勝目。松井が九回に登板して１回無失点で４セーブ目を挙げ、通算１００セーブに到達した。ロッテは打線が振るわず３連敗を喫した。

