ロ１―３楽（１６日）　楽天が逆転勝ち

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u306f\uff10\u2015\uff11\u306e\u56db\u56de\u306b\u9280\u6b21\u306e\u72a0\u98db\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304d\u3001\u5185\u7530\u306e\uff17\u53f7\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5cb8\u304c\uff17\u56de\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff11\uff11\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u677e\u4e95\u304c\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u767b\u677f\u3057\u3066\uff11\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff14\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3001\u901a\u7b97\uff11\uff10\uff10\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u306b\u5230\u9054\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u632f\u308b\u308f\u305a\uff13\u9023\u6557\u3092\u55ab\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>