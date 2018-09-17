巨２―４中（１７日）　ガルシア１３勝目

　７回１失点で１３勝目を挙げた中日・ガルシア＝東京ドーム
　中日は六回、四球を足場にビシエドの適時打で先制し、さらに福田の３ランで計４点を奪った。ガルシアが７回１失点と粘って１３勝目。八回途中から救援のロドリゲスが来日初セーブ。巨人は七回１死二、三塁で畳み掛けられなかった。

