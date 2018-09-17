巨２―４中（１７日）　ガルシア１３勝目

<p>\u3000\u4e2d\u65e5\u306f\u516d\u56de\u3001\u56db\u7403\u3092\u8db3\u5834\u306b\u30d3\u30b7\u30a8\u30c9\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u5148\u5236\u3057\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u798f\u7530\u306e\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u8a08\uff14\u70b9\u3092\u596a\u3063\u305f\u3002\u30ac\u30eb\u30b7\u30a2\u304c\uff17\u56de\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u7c98\u3063\u3066\uff11\uff13\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u516b\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\u304b\u3089\u6551\u63f4\u306e\u30ed\u30c9\u30ea\u30b2\u30b9\u304c\u6765\u65e5\u521d\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u3002\u5de8\u4eba\u306f\u4e03\u56de\uff11\u6b7b\u4e8c\u3001\u4e09\u5841\u3067\u7573\u307f\u639b\u3051\u3089\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>