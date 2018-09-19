オ３―６楽（１９日）　楽天が逆転勝ち

　８回楽天１死一、二塁、銀次が右中間に３ランを放つ＝京セラドーム
　楽天は１―３の八回１死満塁でウィーラーが２点適時打を放って追い付き、銀次の５号３ランで勝ち越した。森原が六回途中から好救援し、今季初勝利を挙げた。オリックスは東明が７回１失点と好投したが、２番手の山本が崩れた。

