ロ０―３ソ（１９日）　ソフトＢが八回に３点

　８回ソフトバンク無死三塁、グラシアルが左中間に先制二塁打を放つ。捕手田村＝ＺＯＺＯマリン
　ソフトバンクは０―０の八回、上林とグラシアルの連続長打で均衡を破り、代打明石の適時打などで２点を追加した。継投で得点を許さず３番手の石川が１２勝目、森が２９セーブ目を挙げた。ロッテは今季ワーストとなる６連敗。

