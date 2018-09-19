ロ０―３ソ（１９日）　ソフトＢが八回に３点

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\uff10\u2015\uff10\u306e\u516b\u56de\u3001\u4e0a\u6797\u3068\u30b0\u30e9\u30b7\u30a2\u30eb\u306e\u9023\u7d9a\u9577\u6253\u3067\u5747\u8861\u3092\u7834\u308a\u3001\u4ee3\u6253\u660e\u77f3\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7d99\u6295\u3067\u5f97\u70b9\u3092\u8a31\u3055\u305a\uff13\u756a\u624b\u306e\u77f3\u5ddd\u304c\uff11\uff12\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u68ee\u304c\uff12\uff19\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u4eca\u5b63\u30ef\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u306a\u308b\uff16\u9023\u6557\u3002<\/p>