オ５―８ソ（２５日）　ソフトバンクが７連勝

　オリックス戦に先発したソフトバンク・東浜＝京セラドーム
オリックス戦に先発したソフトバンク・東浜＝京セラドーム
写真を見る

　ソフトバンクが７連勝。一回に上林の先頭打者本塁打と柳田の適時打で２点を先制し、五回に柳田の適時三塁打などで４点を加えた。東浜が５回３失点で５勝目、森が３４セーブ目。オリックスは４連敗でＣＳ進出の可能性が消滅した。

