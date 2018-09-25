オ５―８ソ（２５日）　ソフトバンクが７連勝

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u304c\uff17\u9023\u52dd\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u4e0a\u6797\u306e\u5148\u982d\u6253\u8005\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u67f3\u7530\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u5236\u3057\u3001\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u67f3\u7530\u306e\u9069\u6642\u4e09\u5841\u6253\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff14\u70b9\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\u6771\u6d5c\u304c\uff15\u56de\uff13\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u68ee\u304c\uff13\uff14\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3002\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\uff14\u9023\u6557\u3067\uff23\uff33\u9032\u51fa\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u6d88\u6ec5\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>