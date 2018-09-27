神３―４Ｄ（２７日）　ソト２発、ＤｅＮＡ３連勝

　８回ＤｅＮＡ無死、ソトが右越えにこの試合２本目の本塁打を放つ＝甲子園
　ＤｅＮＡが競り勝って３連勝。２―３とされた直後の七回に乙坂の右前打で同点、八回にソトのこの日２本目となる３７号ソロで勝ち越した。山崎が３５セーブ目。復帰のメッセンジャーが６回２失点だった阪神は継投が決まらなかった。

