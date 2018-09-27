神３―４Ｄ（２７日）　ソト２発、ＤｅＮＡ３連勝

<p>\u3000\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u304c\u7af6\u308a\u52dd\u3063\u3066\uff13\u9023\u52dd\u3002\uff12\u2015\uff13\u3068\u3055\u308c\u305f\u76f4\u5f8c\u306e\u4e03\u56de\u306b\u4e59\u5742\u306e\u53f3\u524d\u6253\u3067\u540c\u70b9\u3001\u516b\u56de\u306b\u30bd\u30c8\u306e\u3053\u306e\u65e5\uff12\u672c\u76ee\u3068\u306a\u308b\uff13\uff17\u53f7\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5c71\u5d0e\u304c\uff13\uff15\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3002\u5fa9\u5e30\u306e\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30f3\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff12\u5931\u70b9\u3060\u3063\u305f\u962a\u795e\u306f\u7d99\u6295\u304c\u6c7a\u307e\u3089\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>