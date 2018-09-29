楽２―１日（２９日）　田中がサヨナラ打

<p>\u3000\u697d\u5929\u304c\u30b5\u30e8\u30ca\u30e9\u52dd\u3061\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff11\u2015\uff11\u306e\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u4e00\u3001\u4e8c\u5841\u304b\u3089\u7530\u4e2d\u306e\u53f3\u524d\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u52dd\u8ca0\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002\u5247\u672c\u304c\uff17\u56de\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u597d\u6295\u3057\u3001\u5341\u56de\u3092\u6291\u3048\u305f\u5b8b\u5bb6\u8c6a\u304c\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u306f\uff11\uff11\u5b89\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3061\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\uff11\uff13\u6b8b\u5841\u306e\u62d9\u653b\u3067\uff11\u70b9\u3069\u307e\u308a\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>