楽２―１日（２９日）　田中がサヨナラ打

　１０回、サヨナラ打を放ち、今江（左）、則本（右）の手荒い祝福を受ける楽天・田中＝楽天生命パーク
１０回、サヨナラ打を放ち、今江（左）、則本（右）の手荒い祝福を受ける楽天・田中＝楽天生命パーク
写真を見る

　楽天がサヨナラ勝ちした。１―１の延長十回２死一、二塁から田中の右前適時打で勝負を決めた。則本が７回１失点と好投し、十回を抑えた宋家豪が５勝目を挙げた。日本ハムは１１安打を放ちながら、１３残塁の拙攻で１点どまりだった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]