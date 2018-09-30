楽２―５オ（３０日）　オリックス九回勝ち越し

<p>\u3000\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u306f\uff10\u2015\uff12\u306e\u516b\u56de\u306b\u5b97\u306e\uff12\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304d\u3001\u4e5d\u56de\u306b\u5927\u57ce\u306e\u9069\u6642\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3068\u82e5\u6708\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u6253\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6ca2\u7530\u304c\uff15\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u5897\u4e95\u304c\uff13\uff14\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u697d\u5929\u306f\u897f\u53e3\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u767b\u677f\u3067\u516b\u56de\u9014\u4e2d\uff12\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u597d\u6295\u3057\u305f\u304c\u751f\u304b\u305b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>