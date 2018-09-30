楽２―５オ（３０日）　オリックス九回勝ち越し

　９回オリックス２死一塁、大城が右中間に勝ち越し二塁打を放つ＝楽天生命パーク
　オリックスは０―２の八回に宗の２ランで追い付き、九回に大城の適時二塁打と若月の２点打で３点を勝ち越した。沢田が５勝目、増井が３４セーブ目を挙げた。楽天は西口がプロ初登板で八回途中２失点と好投したが生かせなかった。

