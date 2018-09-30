日４―１西（３０日）　日ハム、２年ぶり勝ち越し

<p>\u3000\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u304c\uff12\u5e74\u3076\u308a\u306e\u30b7\u30fc\u30ba\u30f3\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002\u4e09\u56de\u306b\u5185\u91ce\u5b89\u6253\u306b\u5931\u7b56\u304c\u7d61\u307f\uff11\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u53d6\u3002\u56db\u56de\u306b\u4f75\u6bba\u6253\u306e\u9593\u306b\uff11\u70b9\u3001\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u306f\u5927\u7530\u306e\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u6749\u6d66\u304c\uff15\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\uff17\u6708\u4ee5\u6765\u306e\uff12\u52dd\u76ee\u3002\u897f\u6b66\u306f\u62d9\u653b\u3067\uff11\u70b9\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>