日４―１西（３０日）　日ハム、２年ぶり勝ち越し

　５回日本ハム無死一塁、大田が左翼線に適時二塁打を放つ。捕手森＝札幌ドーム
　日本ハムが２年ぶりのシーズン勝ち越しを決めた。三回に内野安打に失策が絡み１点を先取。四回に併殺打の間に１点、五回には大田の二塁打などで２点を挙げた。杉浦が５回無失点で７月以来の２勝目。西武は拙攻で１点に終わった。

