ソ１０―２ロ（３日）　ソフトバンクが大勝

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u304c\u5927\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e00\u56de\u306b\u76f8\u624b\u5931\u7b56\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff14\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u5236\u3057\u3001\u4e94\u56de\u306f\u677e\u7530\u5ba3\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3068\u897f\u7530\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u5de6\u524d\u6253\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3001\u516d\u56de\u306f\u4e2d\u6751\u6643\u306e\u5de6\u524d\u6253\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u52a0\u3048\u305f\u3002\uff12\u756a\u624b\u306e\u4e8c\u4fdd\u304c\uff13\u5b63\u3076\u308a\u306e\u52dd\u5229\u3002\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u306f\u6295\u6253\u3068\u3082\u306b\u5143\u6c17\u304c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>