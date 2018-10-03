ソ１０―２ロ（３日）　ソフトバンクが大勝

　５回ソフトバンク１死満塁、松田宣が左前に適時打を放つ＝ヤフオクドーム
５回ソフトバンク１死満塁、松田宣が左前に適時打を放つ＝ヤフオクドーム
写真を見る

　ソフトバンクが大勝した。一回に相手失策などで４点を先制し、五回は松田宣の適時打と西田の２点左前打で３点、六回は中村晃の左前打などで３点を加えた。２番手の二保が３季ぶりの勝利。ロッテは投打ともに元気がなかった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]