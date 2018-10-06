神４―３Ｄ（６日）　阪神サヨナラで連敗脱出

<p>\u3000\u962a\u795e\u304c\u5ef6\u9577\u30b5\u30e8\u30ca\u30e9\u52dd\u3061\u3067\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff15\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\uff13\u2015\uff13\u306e\u5341\u56de\uff12\u6b7b\u6e80\u5841\u304b\u3089\u65b0\u4eba\u306e\u5cf6\u7530\u304c\u53f3\u524d\u306b\u6b8a\u52f2\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3061\u3001\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u6253\u70b9\u3002\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u306f\u30bd\u30c8\u306e\uff13\uff19\u53f7\uff13\u30e9\u30f3\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u305f\u304c\u3001\uff13\u9023\u6557\u3067\u81ea\u529b\u3067\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30de\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u30b7\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u9032\u51fa\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u6d88\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>