神４―３Ｄ（６日）　阪神サヨナラで連敗脱出

　１０回阪神２死満塁、島田が右前にサヨナラ打を放つ＝甲子園
　阪神が延長サヨナラ勝ちで連敗を５で止めた。３―３の十回２死満塁から新人の島田が右前に殊勲打を放ち、プロ初打点。ＤｅＮＡはソトの３９号３ランで追い付いたが、３連敗で自力でのクライマックスシリーズ進出の可能性が消えた。

