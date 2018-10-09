ヤ１―４Ｄ（９日）　ＤｅＮＡは４位

　他球場の結果で４位が決定し、ファンにあいさつするラミレス監督（手前）とＤｅＮＡナイン＝神宮
　ＤｅＮＡは快勝したものの、巨人の勝利により４位が決定した。四回に嶺井の２点二塁打などで３点を先行し、五回にはソトが４１号ソロを放った。三嶋が７勝目、山崎が３７セーブ目を挙げた。ヤクルトは連勝が６で止まった。

