ヤ１―４Ｄ（９日）　ＤｅＮＡは４位

<p>\u3000\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u306f\u5feb\u52dd\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u5de8\u4eba\u306e\u52dd\u5229\u306b\u3088\u308a\uff14\u4f4d\u304c\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u56db\u56de\u306b\u5dba\u4e95\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u306a\u3069\u3067\uff13\u70b9\u3092\u5148\u884c\u3057\u3001\u4e94\u56de\u306b\u306f\u30bd\u30c8\u304c\uff14\uff11\u53f7\u30bd\u30ed\u3092\u653e\u3063\u305f\u3002\u4e09\u5d8b\u304c\uff17\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u5c71\u5d0e\u304c\uff13\uff17\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u30e4\u30af\u30eb\u30c8\u306f\u9023\u52dd\u304c\uff16\u3067\u6b62\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>