神２―１Ｄ（１０日）　陽川が勝ち越し二塁打

<p>\u3000\u962a\u795e\u304c\u9023\u6557\u3092\uff13\u3067\u6b62\u3081\u305f\u3002\uff10\u2015\uff11\u306e\u516d\u56de\u306b\u4ee3\u6253\u4e2d\u8c37\u306e\u30bd\u30ed\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u304d\u3001\u4e03\u56de\u306b\u967d\u5ddd\u306e\u9069\u6642\u4e8c\u5841\u6253\u3067\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5ca9\u7530\u304c\uff16\u56de\uff11\u5931\u70b9\u3068\u597d\u6295\u3057\u4e03\u56de\u3092\u6291\u3048\u305f\u80fd\u898b\u304c\uff14\u52dd\u76ee\u3001\u30c9\u30ea\u30b9\u304c\uff13\uff11\u30bb\u30fc\u30d6\u76ee\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\uff24\uff45\uff2e\uff21\u306f\u501f\u91d1\uff17\u3067\u5168\u65e5\u7a0b\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>