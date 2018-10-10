神２―１Ｄ（１０日）　陽川が勝ち越し二塁打

　７回阪神１死二塁、陽川が中越えに適時二塁打を放つ＝甲子園
　阪神が連敗を３で止めた。０―１の六回に代打中谷のソロで追い付き、七回に陽川の適時二塁打で勝ち越した。岩田が６回１失点と好投し七回を抑えた能見が４勝目、ドリスが３１セーブ目を挙げた。ＤｅＮＡは借金７で全日程を終えた。

