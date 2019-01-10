巨人がエンブレム発表　球団創設８５周年を記念

<p>\u3000\u5de8\u4eba\u306f\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u7403\u56e3\u5275\u8a2d\uff18\uff15\u5468\u5e74\u3092\u8a18\u5ff5\u3057\u305f\u30a8\u30f3\u30d6\u30ec\u30e0\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4f1d\u7d71\u3092\u8868\u73fe\u3057\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u306b\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u76ee\u7684\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u8a18\u5ff5\u30b0\u30c3\u30ba\u306e\u8ca9\u58f2\u3084\u6771\u4eac\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u5927\u578b\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u306b\u4f7f\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3002<\/p>