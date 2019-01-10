巨人がエンブレム発表　球団創設８５周年を記念

　巨人は１０日、球団創設８５周年を記念したエンブレムを発表した。伝統を表現し、ファンに知ってもらうことが目的という。記念グッズの販売や東京ドームの大型ビジョンなどに使われる。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

西スポまとめ読み

編集おすすめ

ホークス速報

ソフトバンクホークス選手の写真販売中！
西スポ

スポーツランキング

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]