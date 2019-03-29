ソ５―４西（２９日）　ソフトバンク延長サヨナラ勝ち

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u306f\uff14\u2015\uff14\u306e\u5ef6\u9577\u5341\u4e00\u56de\u7121\u6b7b\u4e00\u3001\u4e8c\u5841\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30b9\u30d1\u30a4\u30cd\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u30b5\u30e8\u30ca\u30e9\u52dd\u3061\u3002\u65b0\u4eba\u306e\u7532\u6590\u91ce\u304c\uff12\u56de\u7121\u5931\u70b9\u3067\u30d7\u30ed\u521d\u767b\u677f\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u6319\u3052\u305f\u3002\u897f\u6b66\u306f\uff10\u2015\uff14\u306e\u516b\u56de\u306b\u5c71\u5ddd\u306e\u6e80\u5841\u672c\u5841\u6253\u3067\u540c\u70b9\u3068\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u30d2\u30fc\u30b9\u304c\u8aa4\u7b97\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>