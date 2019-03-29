ソ５―４西（２９日）　ソフトバンク延長サヨナラ勝ち

　１０回からプロ初登板し、２回を無失点で初勝利を挙げたソフトバンク・甲斐野＝ヤフオクドーム
　ソフトバンクは４―４の延長十一回無死一、二塁からデスパイネの適時打でサヨナラ勝ち。新人の甲斐野が２回無失点でプロ初登板勝利を挙げた。西武は０―４の八回に山川の満塁本塁打で同点としたが、ヒースが誤算だった。

