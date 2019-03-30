日４―４オ（３０日）　両チーム決め手欠き、引き分け

<p>\u3000\u4e21\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u3082\u6c7a\u3081\u624b\u3092\u6b20\u304d\u3001\u5f15\u304d\u5206\u3051\u305f\u3002\uff12\u2015\uff12\u306e\u4e5d\u56de\u3001\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u798f\u7530\u306e\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\uff12\u70b9\u3092\u52dd\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u88cf\u306b\u65e5\u672c\u30cf\u30e0\u306f\u4e2d\u7530\u306e\uff12\u70b9\u9069\u6642\u6253\u3067\u8ffd\u3044\u4ed8\u3044\u305f\u3002\u4e21\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u8a08\uff12\uff11\u6b8b\u5841\u3068\u6253\u7dda\u304c\u518d\u4e09\u306e\u597d\u6a5f\u3092\u751f\u304b\u305b\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>