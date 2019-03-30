日４―４オ（３０日）　両チーム決め手欠き、引き分け

　９回日本ハム２死満塁、中田が中前に同点の２点打を放つ＝札幌ドーム
　両チームとも決め手を欠き、引き分けた。２―２の九回、オリックスが福田の適時打で２点を勝ち越したが、その裏に日本ハムは中田の２点適時打で追い付いた。両チームで計２１残塁と打線が再三の好機を生かせなかった。

