ヤ５―２Ｄ（２日）　ヤクルトが八回に逆転

　８回ヤクルト１死満塁、西浦が左中間に２点二塁打を放つ＝神宮
　ヤクルトが逆転勝ちした。１―２の八回にバレンティンの適時二塁打で追い付き、西浦の２点二塁打で勝ち越し。さらに上田の犠飛で加点した。ＤｅＮＡは新人の上茶谷が好投。制球が良く７回１失点でしのいだが、パットンが崩れた。

