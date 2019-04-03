楽３―２日（３日）　ウィーラーが逆転２ラン

　６回、先制打を放ちＶサインをする楽天のウィーラー。右は二塁手石井＝楽天生命パーク
　楽天が４連勝を飾った。１―２の八回にウィーラーの４号２ランで逆転。九回は松井が締めて２セーブ目を挙げた。先発で移籍後初登板した福井が５回無失点の好投で勝機をつないだ。日本ハムは打線がつながりを欠いて２連敗した。

